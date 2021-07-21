EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adit EdTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADEX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 63,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,197. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

