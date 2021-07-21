EJF Capital LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 202,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $194,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

SLCR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,607. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.