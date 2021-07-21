EJF Capital LLC Purchases 6,425 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCNO traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,675. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.33. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,169 shares of company stock valued at $5,974,910. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

