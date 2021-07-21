EJF Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 313,743 Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 313,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSICU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at about $4,444,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth about $4,703,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth about $7,993,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000.

NASDAQ:KSICU remained flat at $$10.03 on Wednesday. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,249. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

