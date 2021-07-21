EJF Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $73.45. 45,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.