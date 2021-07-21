EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

OTCMKTS SPTKU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

