Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.78.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

