Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Endava comprises about 7.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 3.03% of Endava worth $136,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Endava by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Endava stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.20. 586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,455. Endava plc has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 157.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

