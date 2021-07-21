Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDV shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Shares of EDV traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.46. 417,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,985. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.37. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7271372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

