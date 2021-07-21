Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Increased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $66,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

ET stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 312,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

