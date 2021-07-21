Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Entain stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

