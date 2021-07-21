EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $57,331.07 and $60,844.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012264 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.14 or 0.00748592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

