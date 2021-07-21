Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Envista by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter.

NVST opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

