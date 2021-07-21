EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Trading Down 7.2%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.62. 39,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 802,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,434,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

