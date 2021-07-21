EQTEC (LON:EQT) PT Lowered to GBX 28

EQTEC (LON:EQT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EQTEC stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 1.22 ($0.02). 10,987,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,205,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £103.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EQTEC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04).

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

