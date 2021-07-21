EQTEC (LON:EQT) PT Lowered to GBX 28

EQTEC (LON:EQT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EQTEC stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 1.22 ($0.02). 10,987,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,205,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £103.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EQTEC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04).
EQTEC Company Profile
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.