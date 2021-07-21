Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $202.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equifax stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,597. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $4,493,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equifax by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Equifax by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

