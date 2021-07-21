Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.720 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.96.

EFX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.04. The stock had a trading volume of 625,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.00. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $257.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

