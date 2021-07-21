Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

