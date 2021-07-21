Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DAL. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

