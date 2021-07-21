Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.23 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.28.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

