Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $71.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,393,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

