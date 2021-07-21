Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of ELS opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $82.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.63.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

