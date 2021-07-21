Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.42-2.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.63.

NYSE ELS opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $82.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

