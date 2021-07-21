Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essentra plc manufactures and supplies specialty plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company produces plastic molded and adhesive coated foam and metal products, custom bonded fiber and foam components, self adhesive tear tape, labels, products and technologies. Essentra plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

FLRAF stock remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25. Essentra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of -0.54.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

