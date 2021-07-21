ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31.

