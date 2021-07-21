ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stock Position Cut by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 71,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68.

