Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $260,760.40

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $260,760.40 and $20,563.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.29 or 0.06141645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00133186 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,272,801 coins and its circulating supply is 184,243,388 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

