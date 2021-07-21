EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

