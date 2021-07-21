Evan Guillemin Sells 720 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total value of $203,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Guillemin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total value of $184,579.20.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00.

MLAB opened at $283.39 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.39 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.08.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.