Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

Shares of NFLX opened at $524.42 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

