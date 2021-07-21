Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.36 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.00.

Shares of CHTR opened at $718.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $701.54. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $554.26 and a one year high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

