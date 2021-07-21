EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 593.60 ($7.76). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 588.20 ($7.68), with a volume of 1,401,406 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22. The stock has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,918.82.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

