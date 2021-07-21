Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.87). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 12,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,374,624.00. Insiders sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.26. 1,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.23.

Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

