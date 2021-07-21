Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 366,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Exagen alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42. Exagen has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $230.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.