Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,240,174 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

