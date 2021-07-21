eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. 748,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $13,269,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

