Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.31

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.31 and last traded at $129.23, with a volume of 336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,365,798. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

