Extreme Networks (EXTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2021 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.16-0.20 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,876 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

