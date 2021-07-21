Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $10.53

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $9.92. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 5,210 shares trading hands.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,317 shares of company stock worth $2,474,876 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after buying an additional 365,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

