EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:EZGO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 26th

EZGO Technologies’ (NASDAQ:EZGO) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 26th. EZGO Technologies had issued 2,800,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $11,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of EZGO Technologies’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. EZGO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZGO Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of EZGO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

