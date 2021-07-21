F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of analysts have commented on FNB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday.

FNB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 17.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,108 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,037,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

