Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. 496,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,429,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

