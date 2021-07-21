Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $266.20. The company had a trading volume of 73,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,702. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

