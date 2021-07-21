Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 1,142 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after buying an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. 7,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.