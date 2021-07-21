Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

RACE opened at $204.14 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ferrari by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $27,668,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

