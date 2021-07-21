Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 28.1% in June

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $469.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Financial Institutions news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 26.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

