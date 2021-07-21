Financial Review: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) versus CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KAR Auction Services and CarLotz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services 1 2 5 0 2.50 CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00

KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.63%. CarLotz has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.55%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than KAR Auction Services.

Profitability

This table compares KAR Auction Services and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services 2.29% 8.76% 2.04% CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KAR Auction Services and CarLotz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services $2.19 billion 0.93 $500,000.00 $0.51 31.80 CarLotz $118.63 million 4.54 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.09

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KAR Auction Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats CarLotz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. The company provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. It serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

