Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.24 and a quick ratio of 17.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

