Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AURCU traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 1,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,675. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.