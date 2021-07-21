Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 519,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,795,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,275,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,411,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,398,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,034,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC remained flat at $$9.70 on Wednesday. 12,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,861. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

